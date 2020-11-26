France sees 3.5 bln euro cost in December for expanded business support

PARIS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The expansion of a government programme to compensate French businesses hit by coronavirus restrictions will cost 3.5 billion euros ($4.2 billion) in December alone, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

The French government this week increased the scope of its compensation scheme to include, from Dec. 1, all companies regardless of size, whereas only small and mid-sized companies were covered previously.

The measures cover businesses forced to close or hit particularly hard such as those in the tourism, sports or culture sectors.