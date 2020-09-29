French social security deficit to hit record this year

PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - France’s social security deficit will reach record levels this year because of the coronavirus outbreak, although the budget shortfall will be less than expected only months ago, a financing bill showed on Tuesday.

The deficit will reach 44 billion euros ($51.4 billion) this year, far more than the deficit of 5.4 billion forecast last year by the government.

Nonetheless it was less than the 52 billion-euro deficit expected in June, thanks to a stronger economic recovery than expected since France emerged from a near two-month lockdown to contain the virus in May.

France has had to ramp up health spending in response to the outbreak while tax revenues have fallen fast because of the economic slowdown.

The social security deficit is part of the overall public- sector budget deficit, which the government expects to reach a record 10.2% of gross domestic product this year.