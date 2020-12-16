Factbox-How the French court ruled in the Charlie Hebdo attack trial

PARIS (Reuters) - A French court on Wednesday found guilty 14 accomplices of the French Islamist militants behind the January 2015 attacks on the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine and a Jewish supermarket in Paris.
The three attackers, brothers Said and Cherif Kouachi and Amedy Coulibaly, were killed by police.
Below is how the court ruled:
HAYAT BOUMEDDIENE - GUILTY
MOHAMED BELHOUCINE - GUILTY
MEHDI BELHOUCINE - GUILTY
ALI RIZA POLAT - Guilty
AMAR RAMDANI - GUILTY
SAID MAKHLOUF - GUILTY
MOHAMED-AMINE FARES - GUILTY
NEZAR MICKAEL PASTOR ALWATIK - GUILTY
WILLY PREVOST - GUILTY
CHRISTOPHE RAUMEL - GUILTY
MICHEL CATINO - GUILTY
METIN KARASULAR - GUILTY
ABDELAZIZ ABBAD - GUILTY
MIGUEL MARTINEZ - GUILTY
