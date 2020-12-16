Factbox-How the French court ruled in the Charlie Hebdo attack trial

PARIS (Reuters) - A French court on Wednesday found guilty 14 accomplices of the French Islamist militants behind the January 2015 attacks on the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine and a Jewish supermarket in Paris.

The three attackers, brothers Said and Cherif Kouachi and Amedy Coulibaly, were killed by police.

Below is how the court ruled:

HAYAT BOUMEDDIENE - GUILTY

MOHAMED BELHOUCINE - GUILTY

MEHDI BELHOUCINE - GUILTY

ALI RIZA POLAT - Guilty

AMAR RAMDANI - GUILTY

SAID MAKHLOUF - GUILTY

MOHAMED-AMINE FARES - GUILTY

NEZAR MICKAEL PASTOR ALWATIK - GUILTY

WILLY PREVOST - GUILTY

CHRISTOPHE RAUMEL - GUILTY

MICHEL CATINO - GUILTY

METIN KARASULAR - GUILTY

ABDELAZIZ ABBAD - GUILTY

MIGUEL MARTINEZ - GUILTY