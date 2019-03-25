Company News
March 25, 2019 / 5:34 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

CORRECTED-France, China sign 15 commercial deals, including with Airbus, EDF

1 Min Read

(Corrects second paragraph to show container ships, not containers)

PARIS, March 25 (Reuters) - France signed 15 business contracts with China worth billions of euros on Monday, including a multi-plane order with Airbus and a 1 billion euro contract for EDF to build an offshore wind farm in China, the French presidency said.

France’s Fives and China National Building Materials Group signed a 1 billion euro deal to cooperate on energy savings in developing countries. CMA-CGM and China State Shipbulding Corporation signed a 1.2 billion euro deal to build 10 container ships.

The two sides also agreed to lift an embargo of French poultry exports. (Reporting by John Irish and Marine Pennetier; editing by Michel Rose)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below