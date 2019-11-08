Financials
China's Wanda says was only participating in scrapped Paris mall's design

BEIJING, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda, responding to the cancellation of a 3 billion euro ($3.32 billion) shopping and leisure complex project near Paris, said on Friday it was only participating in the project’s conception and design.

“EuropaCity is in fact an investment project by a consortium led by a certain large company from the French side. Wanda was only participating in the project’s concept and design,” the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Lusha Zhang; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

