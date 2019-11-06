Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 6, 2019 / 4:20 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

French film star Deneuve hospitalised after a stroke - AFP

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - French actress Catherine Deneuve, 76, was admitted to hospital in Paris after suffering a stroke, French news agency AFP reported on its Twitter feed.

“Catherine Deneuve has suffered a very limited and therefore reversible ischemic stroke. Happily, her motor control has not been affected, she will need a few days’ rest,” AFP celebrity reporter Jean-François Guyot reported on his Twitter feed, quoting from a Deneuve family statement sent to AFP by her agent. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below