2 months ago
Macron, Hulot aim to step up France's climate change commitments
June 7, 2017 / 11:33 AM / 2 months ago

Macron, Hulot aim to step up France's climate change commitments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 7 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron and his environment minister Nicolas Hulot aim to ensure that France goes beyond the country's own commitments regarding the Paris 2015 climate change agreements, said a government spokesman.

"The aim of the President and that of Nicolas Hulot is to go beyond the targets which we had set ourselves within the framework of the Paris agreement," said government spokesman Christophe Castaner on Wednesday.

The 2015 global agreement on steps to tackle climate change was dealt a major blow last week after U.S President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by John Irish)

