PARIS, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The offices of four of France’s largest electrical goods’ companies were raided by police on Thursday on suspicion of cartel pricing and corruption, a judicial source said.

Twelve searches were carried out at Legrand, Rexel , Sonepar and Schneider Electric as part of an investigation opened in June, the source said. (Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; writing by John Irish; editing by Mathieu Rosemain)