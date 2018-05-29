FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2018 / 1:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Cows make annual pilgrimage to greener pastures in southern France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAINT-COME-D’OLT, France, May 29 (Reuters) - Wearing colourful headdresses, floral decorations and large bells around their necks, herds of cows headed up towards the Aubrac Plateau in southern France over the weekend in an annual trip towards greener pastures for the summer months.

Each year, farmers from around the area in the elevated Massif Central region organise festivities to mark the occasion when the animals leave the valley, where they spend winter, for better quality grass higher up in the mountains.

Some of the Aubrac cows, which are known for their hardiness, travel some 60 km (40 miles) for the trip. (Reporting by Reuters Television Editing by Alison Williams)

