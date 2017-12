PARIS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The death toll from Thursday’s collision between a train and a school bus has risen to six, a source familiar with the investigation said on Friday, as investigators combed the mangled wreckage.

The train ploughed into the bus, which was carrying children aged between 11 and 17, on a road crossing near the town of Perpignan in southern France. (Reporting by Arthur Connan; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by John Irish)