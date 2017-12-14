UPDATE 1-Train and school bus collide in southern France -official

(Adds transport minister comment)

PARIS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - A train and a school bus collided outside the town of Perpignan in southern France on Thursday and emergency services were at the scene, a local official said. BFM TV said there had been casualties but there was no immediate confirmation.

Transport Minister Elisabeth Borne described the crash as a “terrible accident” and said on Twitter that she was heading immediately to the scene, more than 850 km (530 miles) from Paris.

“All emergency services have been mobilised and a crisis coordination unit set up,” an official at the local Millas townhall told Reuters.

The Perpignan prefect’s office and the SNCF national rail company declined immediate comment on whether there had been casualties. (Reporting by Paris bureau; Writing by Richard Lough; editing by Mark Heinrich)