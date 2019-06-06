Financials
June 6, 2019 / 5:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

French bank Credit Agricole sets target to raise net profit above 5 bln euros in 2022

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 6 (Reuters) - French bank Credit Agricole unveiled a new set of profitability targets for 2022 after it met its 2019 targets a year ahead of schedule.

The bank now expects to raise its annual net profit above 5 billion euros ($5.61 billion) in 2022, up from 4.4 billion in 2018, as it will seek more clients for its retail banks in Italy and France and expects to attract mid-sized companies with corporate banking services such as cash management.

Credit Agricole expects its return on tangible equity to fall to 11% in 2022 down from 12.7% in 2018.

1$ = 0.8910 euros Reporting by Inti Landauro and Matthiew Protard; Editing by Leigh Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below