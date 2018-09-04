FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 4, 2018 / 1:53 PM / Updated an hour ago

MOVES-Credit Suisse poaches Rothschild banker for top Paris post

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse appointed a former partner at investment bank Rothschild & Co as new vice chairman of its investment banking and capital markets unit for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Christophe Desprez, who will be based in Paris, will as part of his responsibilities handle the senior coverage of many of the bank’s important strategic clients in France, according to a memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by a Credit Suisse spokesman.

Desprez has been managing partner at Rothschild & Co since 1999 where he was involved in deals in industries such as transport, energy, telecoms, mining and financial institutions.

Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by Michel Rose

