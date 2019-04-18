Cristal Union posts 99 mln euro loss for 2018/19 year

PARIS, April 18 (Reuters) - French sugar maker Cristal Union, France’s second-largest sugar group, said on Thursday it had recorded a loss of 99 million euros ($111 million) in its 2018/19 financial year due to a poor sugar beet crop and low sugar prices.

The cooperative group’s revenue dipped by 16 percent to 1.7 billion euros in the year ending Jan. 31, including a fall of 300 million euros for the sugar division, Cristal Union Chief Executive Alain Commissaire told Reuters.