France's Total sees no IT problems after Centreon cyberattack

By Reuters Staff

PARIS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - French energy major Total said on Wednesday it had found no signs of problems in its servers equipped by Centreon, an IT monitoring firm targeted by hackers.

Total also said in a statement that it would keep monitoring its systems because of the Centreon situation.

Centreon said on Tuesday that none of its customers were affected by a hacking campaign.

Reporting by Sarah White; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Edmund Blair

