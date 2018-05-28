French industrialist Serge Dassault dies at 93 - BFM TV

PARIS, May 28 (Reuters) - French industrialist Serge Dassault, also a conservative politician, died age 93, BFM TV said on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

The Dassault group which his father had created controls Dassault Aviation, national newspaper Le Figaro as well as holding major stakes in Dassault Systemes and Thales and smaller stakes in several other listed French businesses.

A spokesman with Dassault Aviation had no immediate comment.