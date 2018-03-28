France's poultry group LDC says submitted takeover bid for Doux

PARIS, March 28 (Reuters) -

* French poultry group LDC has officially submitted a takeover bid for its struggling peer Doux, currently controlled by cooperative Terrena, its spokesperson said on Wednesday.

* Doux is looking for partners after previous buyouts failed to revive the export specialist.

* The deadline to submit takeover bids is Wednesday at midnight local time (2200 GMT).

* Ukrainian agribusiness group MHP said earlier this month it was in talks to take over Doux. (Reporting by Pierre-Henri Allain, writing by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz)