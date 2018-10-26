EDF curbs Fessenheim 2 nuclear reactor output due to dry weather

PARIS, Oct 26 (Reuters) - French utility EDF reduced output at its 900 megawatts (MW) Fessenheim 2 nuclear reactor on Friday as prolonged dry weather across west and central Europe has led to low water levels at the Rhine river which it uses to cool the reactor.

French grid operator RTE said EDF cut output at Fessenheim 2 by 130 MW due to environmental issues. EDF use water from the Rhine river as coolant for the plant, France’s oldest, which has two 900 MW reactors.

EDF could not be reached for comment on the situation.

The Rhine is at historically low levels and this has disrupted the movements of vessels.

The drought has also led to low water levels and a low flow rate at the Meuse river in northeast France, and the Rhone river in the southeast, prompting power production curbs at reactors.

EDF said on Thursday that electricity generation at its 3,600 megawatts (MW) Tricastin nuclear plant could be restricted from Oct. 27 due to the forecast flow rate of the Rhone, where it draws water to cool the reactors.

An outage at EDF’s 1,500 MW Chooz 1 nuclear reactor that uses water from the Meuse has been extended until Oct. 29. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)