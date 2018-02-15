FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 9:28 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

France to back Spain's de Guindos for ECB VP role - government source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - France will “most likely” support Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos for the role of European Central Bank Vice-President, a French government source told Reuters on Thursday.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s office declined to comment. Macron said earlier this week he was more interested in the competence of candidates regarding key EU roles, rather than in their nationality. (Reporting by Michel Rose, Yann Le Guernigou and Jean-Baptiste Vey Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

