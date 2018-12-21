French consumer spending fell more than expected in November

PARIS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - French consumer spending fell by more than expected in November, according to data from the INSEE national statistics office, in a further sign of sluggish activity in the euro zone’s second-biggest economy.

INSEE said consumer spending in November fell 0.3 percent compared to October. A Reuters poll of 13 economists had given an average forecast for consumer spending to have been unchanged compared to October.

INSEE said less money spent on food and on manufactured goods was one of the main reasons for the drop in consumer spending last month.

INSEE’s statement did not mention any impact from the “Yellow Vests” anti-government protests, which began in mid-November and has hit the economy, with widespread disruption to shopping districts in Paris and elsewhere.

Separate data from INSEE showed that producer prices had edged up by 0.1 percent in November compared to October. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Leigh Thomas/Dominique Vidalon)