PARIS, Aug 13 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire confirmed on Thursday that the government will set aside 3 billion euros ($3.55 billion)in aid for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Le Maire also told French BFM TV that the government will further accelerate economic recovery plan from Aug. 25. ($1 = 0.8450 euros) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Jon Boyle)