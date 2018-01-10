French central bank raises 2017 growth estimate to 1.9 pct

PARIS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - France’s central bank is slightly raising its 2017 growth estimate due to stronger activity in the final quarter than previously thought, its head Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Wednesday.

“We are going to revise up our fourth quarter growth forecast ... from 0.5 percent to 0.6 percent,” Villeroy said in an interview with LCI television, citing in particular strong industrial activity in the central bank’s monthly confidence survey due on Thursday.

“That means for the whole of the year ... we are expecting growth not of 1.8 percent as we had expected until now, but 1.9 percent ,” he added. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Myriam Rivet, Editing by William Maclean)