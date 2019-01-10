French industrial output falls by more than expected in November

PARIS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - French industrial output fell by more than expected in November, in the latest sign that the euro zone’s second-biggest economy has faltered in the wake of disruption caused by anti-government protests.

The INSEE national statistics agency said on Thursday that industrial output fell 1.3 percent in November, compared to October.

A Reuters poll of 18 economists had given an average forecast of 0.0 percent for the November reading, namely for no change compared to October when production had advanced 1.3 percent from September.

INSEE added that one of the reasons for the drop in output was a decline in production in the energy sector, which INSEE said had been affected by protesters blocking various sites during the demonstrations.

The “yellow vests” movement - named after the fluorescent jackets all French motorists have to carry in their vehicles - started in mid-November as a protest against a fuel tax but has since grown into a broader backlash against the government. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Toby Chopra)