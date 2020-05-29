French inflation eases to 4-year low in May

PARIS, May 28 (Reuters) - French inflation eased to its lowest level in four years in May as a drop in energy prices accelerated, according to a preliminary reading from the INSEE statistics agency on Thursday.

EU-harmonised data showed that consumer prices were unchanged from April, which meant that 12-month inflation slipped to 0.2% from 0.4% the previous month, hitting the lowest level since May 2016.

In sync with a slump in global crude oil prices, energy prices fell 11.0% in May over 12 months after already dropping 8.6% in April. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)