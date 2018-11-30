Market News
French inflation slips to seven-month low of 2.2 pct in November

PARIS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - French inflation eased in November to a seven-month low in line with expectations, according to preliminary EU-harmonised data from the INSEE statistics agency on Friday.

INSEE said consumer prices fell 0.2 percent in November from October, giving a 12-month rate of 2.2 percent, the lowest rise since April and spot on economists’ average expectation in a Reuters poll.

Inflation was lower across the board, with price growth slowing for energy, food and services while prices of manufactured goods fell marginally less than the previous month.

Separately, INSEE said that producer prices rose 0.4 percent in October from September, which translated into a 12-month rate of 3.9 percent. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas, Editing by Sarah White)

