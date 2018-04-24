French industry morale edged down in April from March -INSEE

PARIS, April 24 (Reuters) - French industrial morale weakened slightly in April compared to the previous month, data from state statistics body INSEE showed on Tuesday.

Morale in the industrial sector fell to 109 points in April, down from a revised figure of 110 points for March, although INSEE said it remained above its long-term average level of 100 points.

A Reuters poll of 18 economists had given an average forecast of 110 points for the April industrial morale figure.

Surveys measuring French economic and business morale have hit multi-year highs since President Emmanuel Macron’s election last year.

Data this week also showed that the French economy had been relatively resilient in the face of rolling strikes by railway workers who are protesting against Macron’s reform of state-owned rail company SNCF.

For details from INSEE: here

For a graphic: reut.rs/2DErm7G