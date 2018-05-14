Bank of France sees French Q2 GDP growth at 0.3 pct

PARIS, May 14 (Reuters) - France’s economy will grow 0.3 percent during the second quarter, maintaining the same pace of growth seen from January to March, the Bank of France said on Monday in its first estimate for the period.

The Bank of France’s business sentiment indicators for the manufacturing industry and the services sector both dipped to 102 points in April from 103 points in March.

The Bank of France last month trimmed its first quarter economic growth forecast to 0.3 percent from 0.4 percent, thanks largely to a slowdown in manufacturing activity.

The French data mirrors a broader dip in the euro zone economy, with European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure stating last month that the bloc was experiencing a largely anticipated correction, rather than a slowdown, after growth rates reached multi-year highs. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Richard Lough)