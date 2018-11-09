Cyclical Consumer Goods
France's September industrial output contracted more than forecast

PARIS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - French industrial output contracted by more than expected in September, offering up further evidence of sluggishness in the euro zone’s second-biggest economy.

Industrial output fell 1.8 percent in September compared to August, said the INSEE national statistics office, due partly to a drop in autos production as the car industry grapples with new regulations.

A Reuters poll of 21 economists gave an average forecast for a 0.3 percent drop in industrial output for September.

Data published last month showed that French economic growth picked up by less than expected in the three months to September despite a rebound in consumer spending, putting pressure on the government’s full year growth forecast. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Inti Landauro)

