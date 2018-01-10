French industrial output fell back in November after rise in October

PARIS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - French industrial production fell by 0.5 percent in November from October, in line with expectations, as a drop in production in the chemicals and pharmaceutical sectors weighed on the overall reading, according to data from the INSEE national statistics agency on Wednesday.

The drop in the November industrial production level was in line with the average forecasts from a Reuters poll of 21 economists. Industrial production had risen in the previous month, advancing by 1.7 percent in October. That reading was revised from the 1.9 percent increase originally reported.

Production fell by 4.0 percent month-on-month in the chemicals sector in November and by 2.3 percent in the pharmaceuticals industry, INSEE added.

INSEE also said that manufacturing output fell by 1.0 percent in November from October.

