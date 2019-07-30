Cyclical Consumer Goods
French consumer spending dips unexpectedly in June

PARIS, July 30 (Reuters) - French consumer spending pulled back unexpectedly in June as households spent less on food, gas and electricity, the INSEE official statistics agency said on Tuesday.

Consumer spending fell 0.1% from May after rising 0.3% the previous month, which INSEE revised down marginally from 0.4%.

Economists had forecast on average an increase of 0.2% with estimates in a Reuters poll of 13 economists ranging from -1.0% to 1.3%.

Despite the overall decline, spending on manufactured goods rose 0.4% in June with spending on transport equipment, essentially new cars, coming in relatively strong at 2.5%. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

