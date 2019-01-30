French consumer spending fell more than expected in December

PARIS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - French consumer spending fell by more than expected in December as households reined in spending on energy and new cars, showed data released on Wednesday by the INSEE statistics agency.

INSEE said consumer spending fell 1.5 percent in December from November, more than the decline of 0.2 percent that economists had expected on average in a Reuters poll.

Spending on energy dropped 4.3 percent last month amid unseasonably warm weather while spending on new cars plunged 4.2 percent, which INSEE said was likely due to consumers holding back purchases until a new incentive in January to trade in old cars.

Separately, INSEE said that producer prices fell 1.1 percent month-on-month in December, giving a 12-month rate of 1.2 percent. The data covers the prices of goods leaving French factories for the domestic market, excluding sales tax. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)