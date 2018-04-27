French consumer spending rises less than expected in March

PARIS, April 27 (Reuters) - French consumer spending rose less than expected in March as spending on energy and clothes fell, data released on Friday by the INSEE statistics agency showed.

INSEE said that consumer spending rose 0.1 percent in March from February, falling well short of an average expectation of 0.5 percent in a Reuters poll of 14 economists.

Spending rose 1.4 percent on food in March and 0.7 percent on manufactured goods while spending fell 1.6 percent for both energy and clothes after temperatures improved following a particularly cold February.

For full details and data from INSEE: here

For consumer spending and morale graphic: reut.rs/2j4DCHX (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Richard Lough)