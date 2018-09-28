FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2018 / 6:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

French consumer spending stronger than expected in August

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - French consumer spending rebounded more than expected in August thanks to strong car purchases, showed data released on Friday by the INSEE statistics agency.

Consumer spending rose 0.8 percent in August from July, ahead of economists’ average expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent in a Reuters poll that had estimates ranging from -0.3 percent to 0.8 percent.

Spending on manufactured goods rose 1.2 percent, lifted by a jump of 6.9 percent in transport equipment, essentially cars.

For full details and data from INSEE: here (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

