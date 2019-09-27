Cyclical Consumer Goods
French consumer spending unexpectedly stalls in August

PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - French consumer spending growth flatlined in August from July, falling short of expectations for a slight increase, data from the INSEE official statistics agency showed on Friday.

The result, which followed an increase of 0.4% in July, missed economists’ average forecast for an increase of 0.3% in a Reuters poll.

Overall spending was unchanged as households’ energy bills dropped 1.3% and spending on food fell 0.9%, offsetting an increase of 0.3% on manufactured goods, said INSEE.

