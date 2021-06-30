Head of Bank of France: French economy should grow around 5.75% in 2021

PARIS, June 30 (Reuters) - The French economy should grow by around 5.75% in 2021, despite risks caused by a resurgence in the COVID-19 virus, said Bank of France governor and European Central Bank member François Villeroy de Galhau on Wednesday.

Villeroy de Galhau told Europe 1 radio he was confident France could reach this economic growth figure since COVID restrictions were not as strict as before, which in turn was helping business and commerce and consumer spending.

The Bank of France’s economic growth forecast for France is higher than that of the French government, which has forecast 5% growth for 2021. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Peter Graff)