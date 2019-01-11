Bank of France keeps forecast for French Q4 growth of 0.2 pct

PARIS, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The Bank of France on Friday stuck to its earlier forecast for fourth-quarter economic growth in the country of 0.2 percent, even as pressures grow on the euro zone’s second-biggest economy from a wave of anti-government protests.

The Bank of France, however, added that its monthly business survey had shown that the business climate for the industrial sector had risen to 103 points in December from 101 in November.

Last month, the central bank had projected that the French economy would grow by 1.5 percent in 2018 and 2019, down from 1.6 percent for both years in previous estimates.

Data published earlier this week showed that anti-government ‘Yellow Vest’ (gilets jaunes) protests had resulted in French consumer confidence falling to its lowest levels since November 2014. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)