France details new 12.8 million euros aid for autos and aero sectors

PARIS (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday that 13 projects would receive a combined 12.8 million euros ($15 million) in investment to help the country’s automobile and aeronautics sectors modernise and deal with the impact of COVID-19.
Le Maire said in a statement that the 12.8 million euro investment package would include 9 million euros in subsidies.
($1 = 0.8511 euros)
Reporting by by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Hugh Lawson
