France set to adopt 15 billion euros of additional emergency stimulus measures -Les Echos

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government will present lawmakers next week with a bill containing emergency stimulus measures worth 15 billion euros ($18.29 billion) in a bid to help revive the coronavirus-hit economy, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told Les Echos.

The measures, which come on top of emergency aid close to 100 billion euros last year, will include tax rebates for hotels, restaurants and bars, as well as various support mechanisms, such as compensation for lost working hours, Le Maire said.

The European Commission forecasts economic growth of 5.7% in France this year while the government targets growth of 5%.