France's Le Maire: still sees 2021 French economic growth at 5%

PARIS, July 8 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Thursday said he still targeted economic growth of 5% this year and urged the French people to get a COVID-19 jab, saying he would not want a worsening COVID situation to derail France’s economic recovery.

“We have an excellent economic situation and a worrying health situation. I would not want the health situation to compromise the economic situation,” Le Maire told BFM TV. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)