French central bank sees annual growth of 1.6 percent through 2020

PARIS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - France’s economy is set to grow 1.6 percent annually through to 2020 as unemployment steadily falls, the central bank forecast on Friday, trimming slightly its previous growth outlook.

The Bank of France had previously forecast growth of 1.8 percent in 2018 and 1.7 percent in 2019, but said the first half of this year proved weaker than anticipated and foreign demand was now expected to be softer than previously expected next year.

With its updated outlook, the central bank is more pessimistic than the government, which is basing its 2018 budget on the assumption the economy will grow 1.7 percent this year and then again at the same rate in 2019. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)