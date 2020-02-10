French central bank sees Q1 economic growth bouncing back

PARIS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - French economic growth is set to bounce in the first quarter of the year after slumping at the end of 2019, when transport strikes reduced activity, the central bank estimated on Monday.

The Bank of France forecast first-quarter growth of 0.3% from the previous three months, when the euro zone’s second-biggest economy contracted 0.1%.

The slump caught most economists and the Bank of France off guard - the central bank had forecast 0.2% growth in the fourth quarter - as more than a month of transport strikes over pension reform hit factories’ supply lines.

Companies had little choice but to run down inventories rather than produce more goods, Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said in remarks from his office.

“Our analysis is that this is a temporary hiccup and France should return to its quarterly cruising speed of about 0.3% over the course of 2020,” Villeroy said in comments from his office.

Supporting that view, the French economy was seen benefiting from job and income growth while corporate investment was also firm, he added.

The Bank of France offered its latest growth forecast in its monthly business climate survey, which showed that sentiment in the manufacturing industry was stable in January from December at 96 points.

Manufacturers reported production had fallen last month as the strikes ground on, particularly in the aeronautics, car-making and electrical equipment sectors, which all rely on complex supply lines.

However, order books were stable and business leaders expected a return to trend growth this month, the central bank said.

Meanwhile, in the larger services sector, activity picked up from December, although survey panellists said they expected business to slow this month. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Hugh Lawson)