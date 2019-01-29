French consumer confidence rebounded in January from December lows

PARIS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - French consumer confidence levels rebounded in January from a slump in the previous month, though they remained well below average as the euro zone’s second-biggest economy grapples with the impact of anti-government protests.

The INSEE national statistics agency said consumer confidence in January rose to 91 points from 86 in December, which had marked the lowest level since October 2014.

Fifteen economists polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 88 points for the January level.

INSEE said there had been a pick-up among consumers who felt it was a good time to buy products, as French department stores held their New Year’s sales.

Nevertheless, INSEE said January’s consumer confidence level remained below the long-term average of 100 points. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Andrew Heavens)