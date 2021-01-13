French economy contracted 4% in Q4 -central bank

PARIS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The French economy probably contracted 4% in the final quarter of last year from the previous three months although activity picked up in December after a coronavirus lockdown was lifted, the French central bank said on Wednesday.

In light of the fourth quarter performance, the Bank of France said it was sticking with a previous estimate that the euro zone’s second-biggest economy shrank 9% over the course of last year.

The central bank also estimated the economy was operating this month down 7% from pre-crisis levels, unchanged from December but up from -11% in November when the country was under its second coronavirus lockdown. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by David Gregorio)