France's EDF says not in talks with government over capital increase

PARIS, May 7 (Reuters) - French utility EDF is not in need of urgent financial help and is not in discussions with the government, its majority shareholder, over a capital injection, the company’s Chief Executive Officer Jean-Bernard Levy said on Thursday.

Levy told shareholders during a general assembly meeting that EDF had a solid liquidity position with more than 22 billion euros ($23.74 billion), and 10 billion euros in available credit lines at the end of 2019.

“There is no financial emergency,” Levy said, responding to a question from a shareholder. “We are not in any discussion with the government about a capital increase.”

A source close to the firm and analysts have said that the fallout from the new coronavirus outbreak has left the heavily indebted company in need of a capital injection by the end of 2020.

Levy said that although the outbreak has delayed works at its two major nuclear construction projects in France and Britain, there were no plans at this stage to change the time table for the Flamanville 3 EPR reactor in Northern France.

“In the days and weeks to come, the site (Flamanville 3) should start to resume a little more activity..., we will then have to take stock of these interruptions and see to what extent they impact the start-up,” Levy said.

He added that there was no reason today to change the date of fuel-loading at the reactor, scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Levy added that EDF was confident it could meet the timetable for Hinkley Point C EPR nuclear reactor under construction in Britain and at the end of 2025, the first of two reactors would be commissioned. ($1 = 0.9265 euros) (Reporting by Benjamin Mallet Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)