PARIS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - French state-controlled utility EDF must improve organisation of the planned dismantling of Fessenheim nuclear power plant, French regulator ASN said in a statement on Monday.

Fessenheim’s nuclear reactor 1 will halt production at the end of the month and reactor 2 will stop at the end of June. (Reprting by Bate Felix Writing by Matthieu Protard Editing by David Goodman)