EDF says strike extended at Cordemais 5 coal power plant until Feb. 4

PARIS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - French utility EDF said on Friday that a strike at its 580 megawatt (MW) Cordemais 5 coal-fired power plant will continue until Feb. 4, reducing power output.

Production at Cordemais 5 was currently zero, it said in a website update.

Workers have been protesting against plans to shut the coal-powered unit as part of a government pledge to exit electricity production from coal. The government this week said it will study the possibility of converting Cordemais’ coal power generators to burn biomass. (Reporting by Bate Felix, writing by Gus Trompiz)