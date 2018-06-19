FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2018 / 5:49 AM / in 2 hours

France's EDF says 10-day strike from June 19 could impact power production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - French utility EDF said it had received a warning from workers of plans to embark on a 10-day strike from June 19 until June 29, which could affect production at power plants.

EDF did not give more details regarding the planned strike and which power plants could be affected.

France’s hardline CGT trade union also said in a statement that it was calling on its members to carry out strikes, marked by three days of street protests on June 21, 26 and 28 in the French gas and electricity sector.

The CGT said it was protesting against plans by France to privatise French energy group Engie, and against the government’s plans for reforms in the French energy sector. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

