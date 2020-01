PARIS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - France plans to shut down 14 nuclear reactors by 2035, starting with two at Fessenheim this year, according to French government’s public consultation document on energy policy.

The French government could also ask EDF to shut down two reactors in 2025-2026, the document said. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Louise Heavens)