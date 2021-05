French President Emmanuel Macron leaves with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi after their talks at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France May 17, 2021. Thibault Camus/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - France and Egypt discussed the Gaza crisis and agreed to continue efforts for a quick ceasefire and to avoid a spreading of the conflict, the French Presidency said in a statement.

The Elysee released the statement after French President Emmanuel Macron met in Paris with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi.