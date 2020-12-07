Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Macron says he raised Egypt's rights record with Sisi

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the Elysee Palace in Paris during his official visit to France, December 7, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he had spoken frankly to Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi about matters of human rights in the North African country, though he gave few details.

Macron made his remarks at a press conference with Sisi after the two leaders held talks at the Elysee Palace. Sisi was making a two-day visit to France, though hopes of nurturing closer ties were overshadowed by a furore over Cairo’s rights record.

Macron also said that while progress had been made in stabilising Libya, threats persisted from external actors.

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Richard Lough; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

